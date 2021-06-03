The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Coal Street in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
I Beckley Water Company scheduled temporary water outage for Glen Morgan from junction of W.Va. 3 and U.S. 19 to junction of Violet Lane including Tank Branch Road, Sullivan Road, Burmeister Avenue and all adjacent side streets, will be temporarily interrupted Monday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., due to improvements to the water system. A boil water advisory will follow the outage.
I The City of Ronceverte for customers in the downtown area, Teaberry, across the river, due to a main line break. Squirrel Hill area and Brier Hill customers are not included in this boil water advisory.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Nettie Leivasy Public Service District for customers from 1300 Ward Road to 900 Ward Road including Deer Creek Addition, The Lane, Gatehouse Lane, Toler Lane and Persinger Ford Road.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Airport.