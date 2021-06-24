The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Coal City, all of Sullivan Camp, due to a main line leak.
I City of Mount Hope for 599 Main St. to 503 Main St., north side of the street only, due to a 4-inch line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley, beginning at 6086 Robert C. Byrd Drive and ending at 6216 Robert C. Byrd Drive. Included in this advisory are Fourth Street and all side streets, Apostolic Road, Whitlock Lane, Sixth Street, Eighth Street and all side streets and Blue Circle Ranch Road.