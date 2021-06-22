Mary Sue Hesselberg, 86, of Beckley, WV, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Ve…