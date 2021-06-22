The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Rupert Water Department for Anjean Road, from F Street on Anjean Road to the end of the system at the old Laurel Lodge property, due to a water line leak on Anjean Road.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers in the Thornton Avenue area of Princeton, including Radio Lane, Thornton Avenue from Low Gap Road to Bowling Street, Bowling Street, Hickory Street, Broadway Street, Cove Street, Midway Street and Flint Street in Princeton.
l West Virginia American Water for customers in the Clay Street area in Fayetteville, including Clay Street, Jones Street, Clark Street, Foster Street and Raven Street in Fayetteville.
I West Virginia American Water for customers of the Pea Ridge Road area in Oak Hill, including Pea Ridge Road, Shirley Donnely Road, Boothe Street, Upson Downs Lane, Odell Farm Road, Noyes Lane, Huddleston Lane, Cherrywood Road, Tincher Street, Bowyer Road, Ramey Road, Ham Toney Road, Evans Road, Windy Farm Road, Patrick Street and Baber Street in Oak Hill.
I The City of Lewisburg for its customers.
II Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District (Oakland Terrace), for areas of the intersection of Maple Acres Road to SandLick Road including Cedar Glen MHP and Oakland Terrace.