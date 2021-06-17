The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for customers in the Thornton Avenue area of Princeton, Thornton Avenue from Low Gap Road to Bowling Street and Radio Lane in Princeton, due to a valve installation project.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Hoist Road, including all side streets off of Hoist Road.
I Town of Oceana for its customers.