The following boil water advisories have been issued:
I West Virginia American Water for customers on Washington Road, Mack Road, Foster Lane, Gentry Town Road, Sutphin Lane, Orchard Road, Fox Road, Hambrick Lane, Hunk Hill Road, Lark Lane, Scarbro Road from Washington Road to Plum Orchard Lake Road, Dakota Drive, Oakwood Street, Grace Lane, Lopez Road, Painter Road, Price Road, Dove Road, Blue Jay Road, Robin Lane, Cardinal Road and J&K Lane in Scarbro/Whipple, due to a main break.
I City of Ronceverte-PWSID for the Main Tank customers only, Downtown area across the River, Teaberry, due to a main line break. The Squirrel Hill area and Brier Hill customers are not included in this boil water advisory.
I Beckley Water Company for 4-H Lake Road, including all side streets, and for Grandview Road from the intersection of Ritter Drive to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Grandview Road, including all side streets, due to a broken main line. Daniels Elementary School is excluded from this advisory.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Brethren Church Road from Crab Orchard Avenue to Chambers Drive, including all side streets.
l Beckley Water Company for Neptune Drive.