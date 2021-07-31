The following boil water advisories have been issued:
I Kanawha Falls Public Service District for 32 Shady Tree Drive, Charlton Heights, due to repairing 3-inch line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
Beckley Water Company for Second Street in Shady Spring.
l Beckley Water Company for Ewart Avenue from the intersection of Harper Road to the intersection of Wyoming Avenue, including all side streets in this section of Ewart Avenue.
I Beckley Water Company for Brookwood Drive in Shady Spring.
I The City of Mount Hope Water System for its customers.