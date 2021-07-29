The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Ewart Avenue from the intersection of Harper Road to the intersection of Wyoming Avenue, including all side streets off of this section of Ewart Avenue, due to a broken main line. Harper Road and Wyoming Avenue are not included in this boil water advisory.
l Beckley Water Company for Brookridge Drive in Shady Spring, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Ravencliff, McGraws, Saulsville (RMS) Public Service District for customers in its area.
I Wilderness Public Service District for customers in its area.
I Beckley Water Company for Gristmill Drive and Millers Lane in Old Mill Village.