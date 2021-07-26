The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Wilderness Public Service District customers for all customers, due to pressure loss by a main water line break on Rt. 41, Mount Nebo.
I Beckley Water Company for Hinton Road beginning at 657 Hinton Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at White Oak, including all side streets off of this section of Hinton Road, with the exception of Adam Avenue and Willapa Lane, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Arnett.
I West American American Water for customers on Butler Street in Oak Hill.