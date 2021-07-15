The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for about 35 customers on Northview Avenue beginning at East First Street in Princeton, following a main break.
l Beckley Water Company for Stanaford Road beginning at and including Overlook Drive to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Stanaford Road, including all side streets off of this section of Stanaford Road, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Dolphin Lane and Marlin Court.
I Beckley Water Company for Prosperity Road beginning at 202 Prosperity Road and ending at Ogden Street, including all side streets in this section of Prosperity Road.