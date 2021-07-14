The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Prosperity Road beginning at 202 Prosperity Road and ending at Ogden Street, including all side streets in this section of Prosperity Road including Ogden Street, due to a broken main line. Dearing Drive and Blackburn Street are excluded.
l Beckley Water Company for Dolphin Lane and Marlin Court, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Road and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Arnett.