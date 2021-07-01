The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Gatewood Road from Court Street to the Pleasant View Road intersection, Perce Street, King Avenue, Jefferson Street, Washington Street, Lincoln Street, Waters Street, Autumn Lane, Roosevelt Street, Tank Hill Road, Turner Street, Straugher Street, Viars Street, Crooked Run Road from Gatewood to Nutter Lane, Hess Road, Hayden Street, Homestead Lane, Newton Road, Kaymoor Road, Low Moor Road, Delta Road 140, Redbud Road, Jasper Road and Indigo Ridge in Fayetteville, due to a main break on an 8-inch line on Court Street between Wood Road and Gatewood Road.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Miller Ridge Road in Hico.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for Coal City.