Boil water notices - Jan. 8, 2021 The Register-Herald Jan 8, 2021 3 hrs ago The following boil water order has been lifted: l Beckley Water Company for 101 Honeysuckle Lane to 115 Honeysuckle Lane in Beckley, due to a broken main line. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Boil Beckley Water Company Order Main Line Trending Video LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Ricky P. Nelson Sr. Albert Lee Hypes Spearing, Thomas Alice Marie Shuler Gary W. Neely Monday Puzzles Monday crossword 052520 NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald