The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Town of Meadow Bridge for Lively Drive including Cowtown, Lively Drive, High Street and Oak Street, due to a busted water line.
I Beckley Water Company for 101 Honeysuckle Lane to 115 Honeysuckle Lane in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.