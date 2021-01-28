The following boil water advisory has been issued:
I West Virginia American Water for customers on Old Court Street in Fayetteville, due to a water main leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Serviceberry Lane in Piney View.
I West Virginia American Water for customers on Water Plant Road, Gatewood Road from Chapel Road to Bennett Lane, Chapel Road, Dooley Road, Rebecca Lane, Bennett Lane, Cunard Road, Creekside Road, Majestic View Road, Woodland Road, Jacobs Corner, Willow Lane, Songbird Hill, Faith Way, Tincher Road, Needmore Valley, Bragg Hollow, Lego Road, Kitchen Lane, Sexton Road, Wonderland Road, Augustus Road, Toney Hollow Road, Canterbury Lane, Rising Fawn, Knottingham Village and Duncan Road in Fayetteville.
I Beckley Water Company for Prosperity Road from 578 Prosperity Road to 820 Prosperity Road, including Viero Lane and all side streets off of Viero Lane, Ogden Street and all side streets off of Ogden Street, Ledora Lane and Appalachian Heights Road and all side streets off of Appalachian Heights Road.
l Beckley Water Company for the 100 block of South Street in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
I Rupert Water Department for Rupert.