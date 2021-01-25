The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Teel Road in Beckley, from the intersection of Honda Drive to the intersection of Brookwood Lane, including any side streets off of this section of Teel Road. Honda Drive and Brookwood Lane are not included in this notice, which is due to a broken main line.
I Kanawha Falls Public Service District for Boomer Bottom by Railroad Tracks, due to a burst repair.
I Beckley Water Company for South Hill Street, Smith Street, Kirk Street, Fourth Street, Simpson Street, Ruth Street and Cavendish Street in Mabscott, due to a broken main line.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for Fitzpatrick, due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Gauley River Public Service District for its customers.
I Town of Meadow Bridge for its customers.