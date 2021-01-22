The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service District for lots 229 Flat Top Lake, Ghent to the Bath house/tennis courts, in Ghent, including all side streets within this area, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order hasbeen lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers of Sycamore Street, Holley Street, Church Street, Forlorne Street, James River & Kanawha Turnpike, School Street, College Street, Mountain View Lane, Bennett Street, Hoffstetter Lane, Withrow Lane, Fox Lane, Tyree Street, Oak Street, Florence Street, Clay Street and Walnut Street in Ansted.