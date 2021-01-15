The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Minden Road from Minden Store Road (bridge end) to the end of Rock Lick, Rock Lick School Road, Poff Road, Menefee Hill Road, Minden Church Road, Thurbon Road, Rock Lick Road, Franck's Ponderosa Lane, Tyree Lane Road, Beaver Road and Rainey Holow Road in Minden/Oak Hill, due to a water main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Clear Creek.
I Wilderness Public Service District for its customers beginning at 8025 Summersville Lake Road, continuing west to the railroad tracks at Drennen, including all side roads.