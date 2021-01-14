The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Wilderness Public Service District for its customers, beginning at 8025 Summersville Lake Road, continuing west to the tracks at Drennen, including all side roads, due to a pressure loss caused by a main water line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for East Prince Street from the intersection of Nebraska Avenue to the intersection of Powerline Drive, including Cochran Lane off of East Prince Street.
I WV American Water for customers on Circle Drive, Nancy Jane Drive, Ridge Road, Abigail Lane and Mountaineer Way in the Woodgate subdivision in Fayetteville.