The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Town of Meadow Bridge for its customers.
Sharon Lee Walker Humphrey, age 75 of Maple Fork, WV passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Born April 30, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ella Montgomery Walker. Sharon was a graduate of Mount Hope High School and a homemaker. She …
Drema Paulette Daniels, 72, of Mabscott, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 11…