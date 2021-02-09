The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie Leivasy Public Service District from Nettie Post Office to 2818 Ward Road, including side roads, Deepwell Road, Mayflower Road, Lost Road, and Trimbal Road, due to replacing fire hydrants.
I Town of Oceana Water Treatment Plant for Old Mill Road in Oceana, due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.