The following boil water advisories have been issued:
I Nettie Leivasy Public Service District from Leivasy Post Office at 5325 Leivasy Road to 80 Gary Road on Leivasy Road including Brushy Meadows Road, due to installation of fire hydrants.
I Nettie Leivasy Public Service District from Nettie Post Office at 11477 Canvas Nettie Road to 10809 Canvas Nettie Road including Rusty Road, for replacement of fire hydrants.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Fourth Street, a portion of Fourth Avenue and part of Glendale Avenue in Oak Hill.
I Beckley Water Company for Serviceberry Lane in Piney View.