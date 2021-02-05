The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Fourth Street, a portion of Fourth Avenue and part of Glendale Avenue in Oak Hill, due to a water main break.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for Egeria, due to a water main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers between Oak Hill and Whipple on Slaven Lane, Mack Road, Scarbro Road from Oak Hill to the Rt. 612 intersection, Orchard Road, Washington Road, Hunk Hill Road, Clark Lane, Oakwood Street, Grace Lane, Lopez Road and Rt. 612 from the Whipple intersection to the end of Carlisle at Lopez Road.
I Nettie Leivasy Public Service District from Nettie Post Office to Ward Road Church including side roads of Deepwell, Mayflower, Triombal and Lost Road.
I Lester Water for its customers.
I Beckley Water Company for Millers Lane and Gristmill Drive in Mabscott.
I Davy Municipal Water for its customers.