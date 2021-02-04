The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Millers Lane and Gristmill Drive in Mabscott.
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 5:58 pm
Claudia Lee (Nee Wagner), 68, of Maben, WV, died February 3, at RGH. Service 4 pm Saturday, February 6, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.