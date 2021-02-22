The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Dry Hill Road beginning at 275 Dry Hill Road to the end of Dry Hill Road including all side streets off of Dry Hill Road. This includes South Southbranch Road and all side streets and Sweeneysburg Road and all side streets. This also includes Maple Fork Road from Sweeneysburg Road up to and including Burn Bowyer Road and all side streets and Clear Fork Road and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Road up to and including Tillus Lane. This notice is being issued due to a broken main line.
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Airport, Oaks Subdivision only, due to main line leak.
I Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District (Glenwood Plant) for entire water system, due to turbidity levels exceeding the limits.
l Town of Oceana Water Plant for Rt. 85 Kopperston Road, between Dollar General and Intersection of Rt. 10, due to main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Egeria.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for Clear Creek.
I Beckley Water Company for Brammer Street and Catlett Street in Beckley.
I Town of Meadow Bridge for its customers.
I Pineville Municipal Water Works for its customers.