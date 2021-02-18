The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Town of Meadow Bridge for Rt. 8286 Sewell Creek Road, from Carol's Restaurant on Rt. 20 to end of Cowtown toward Rainelle, due to a leak.
I Beckley Water Company for Brammer Street and Catlett Street in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.