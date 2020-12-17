The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for customers on Rt. 10 North Appalachia Highway and Mulberry Street, due to a main line break near Lucille Booster Station.
I Nettie Leivasy Public Service District for customers on Ward Road, from 2818 Ward Road to 2265 Ward Road, including McCutcheon Lane, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.