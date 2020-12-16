The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for the Hill Avenue area of Bluefield, Hill Avenue west of Rt. 52 and Fairfax Street in Bluefield, including Tiffany Manor Apartments and Bluefield State College’s Dickenson Hall, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Richwood Water Department System for Upper Oakford Avenue from Oak Street to the top.
l WV American Water for customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Road and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights.