The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Rainelle Water Department for Seventh Street, and Greenbrier Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Street and Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth streets on the south side of Greenbrier Avenue, due to a broken valve.
I WV American Water for customers on Miller Ridge Road, Ridge Road, McCune Lane, Blue and Gold Lane, a portion of Sunday Road and a portion of Arrowood Creek Road in Hico, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Jamecrest Drive in Beckley, including all side streets of Jamescrest Drive.
I Beckley Water Company for Boblett Hill Road in Stanaford.
I Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service District for customers of the Cool Ridge-Flat Top area.
I Beckley Water Company for Flat Top Road, beginning at South and Mills Road southbound along Flat Top Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Blue Jay 6 Road, including all side streets off of this section of Flat Top Road including South and Mills Road and all side streets and Blue Jay 6 and all side streets. This includes East Whitby Road to the end of the Beckley Water system on East Whitby Road and all side streets off East Whitby Road.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Coal City.