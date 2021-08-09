The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for 204 Timber Ridge Drive to the intersection of Woodcrest Drive and all side streets, due to a broken main line.
I Beckley Water Company for Tank Branch Road and all side streets off of Tank Branch Road, due to a broken main line.
I City of Mount Hope for Secondary Road, Price Hill and Dunlop Creek, due to a 2-inch line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l City of Mount Hope for its customers.
I West Virginia American Water for customers on Madams Creek Road, Davis Road, Southside Drive, Scenic Lane, Sandstone Falls Road, Cross Street, Ivy Street, Union Street, Hill Street, Allegheny Way, Park Avenue between Cross Street and Union Street, Court Street between Cross Street and Union Street, Cherry Way between Cross Street and Union Street, Herman Street from Cross Street to Union Street, Temple Street/North W.Va. 20 and all side streets and Summers Street and all side streets, in Hinton.
I Rainelle Water Department for its customers.