The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Armstrong/Deepwater Public Service District for the water plant area, due to electrical problems at the plant in Kimberly.
I West Virginia American Water for customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Road and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights, due to a pump failure at the Armstrong Public Service District water plant.
I Beckley Water Company for all Cleveland School Road, Orchard Woods 1 and 2, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
I City of Ronceverte for customers in Ronceverte and Main Tank customers, due to busted lines being repaired.
I Beckley Water Company from 204 Timber Ridge Drive to the intersection of Woodcrest Drive and all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.