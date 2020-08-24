The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Town of Pax Water for town of Pax at Sweeneysburg, due to Beckley Water Company's leak.
I Beckley Water Company for all of Sweeneysburg Road including all side streets to the end of the Beckley water system, including Maple Fork Road from Sweeneysburg Road to and including Burn Bowyer Road, Clear Fork Road from Sweeneysburg Road and including Tillus Lane, due to a broken main line.
I Wilderness Public Service for customers of the Wilderness PSD on and off Wilderness Highway from Nallen to the intersection of Rt. 129 and Rt. 41, including Pool, Runa and East Mount Lookout Road up to Edgewood Lane, due to repairing a main line break.
I Gauley River PSD for Swiss, 29 S. Swiss Road, leak at water office, due to main line break.
I Raleigh County PSD at Airport, from 1238 Old Crow Road to and including all of Country Club Drive, due to a main line break.
I Raleigh County PSD for Clear Creek, due to Beckley Water main line break.
I Beckley Water Company for 1441 through 1595 Maple Fork Road, including Davis Cemetery Road, Derby Circle and adjacent side streets, due to planned water system improvements on Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.