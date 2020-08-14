The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for customers from East Pineville at Nationwide Insurance to Lucile Cook Booster Station, due to a main line break near the Dollar Store.
I Red Sulphur Public Service District for customers at the Fountain Springs Golf Course and Fountain Springs Golf Course Housing Development, due to a water main burst.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Red Star Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Street, Red Star Hill Road and Country Side Lane in Oak Hill.
I Beckley Water Co. for customers of 4H Lake Road and Grandview Road, from the intersection of Clarrence Lane to the end of the system including all side streets.