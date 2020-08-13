The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers in the Okey L. Patteson Road area of Scarbro and Mossy, including Little Fork Road, Lick Fork Road, Goode Creek Road, Long Branch Road, Webb Lane, Hidden Drive, Delung Lane, Krisly Road, Mossy Rock Drive, Peters Cemetery Road, Toney Fork Rdoad, Toney Creek Road, Jesse Lane, Les Drive, Joe Hall Road, Bishop Branch, Rhododendron Trail, Holly Lane, Maple Street, Gordon Drive, Kincaid Kingston Road, Spencer Road and 1-50800 Okey L. Patteson Road, due to a water main break.
I WV American Water for customers in the Red Star Road area of Oak Hill, including Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Street, Red Star Hill Road and Country Side Lane in Oak Hill, due to a main break.
I Beckley Water Co. for 4H Lake Road, including all side streets and from Grandview Road from the intersection of Clarence Lane to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Grandview Road, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Coal City.
I Craigsville PSD for customers of Craigsville.