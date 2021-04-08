The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Millers Lane and Gristmill Drive in Mabscott.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Egeria.
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 8, 2021 @ 5:15 pm
James Junior, 84, of Ravencliff, died April 4, 2021, RGH. Service noon Saturday, April 10, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV. Laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ravencliff. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Homer A., 57, of Lynco, died April 4, 2021, Logan Regional Medical Center. Service 1 pm Friday, April 9, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial Toler Cemetery, Laurel Branch. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
86, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home in Dudley, N.C. Private services were held. Arrangements by Seymour Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Goldsboro, N.C. Online condolences may be expressed at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
[br]QUINWOOD [ndash] Linda Lou Crist, 70, of Quinwood passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Born on September 24, 1950 in Quinwood, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lloyd O'Dell and Bonnie Jean Pitsenbarger O'Dell. Survivors include her husband, Ker…