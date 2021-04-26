The following boil water advisory has been issued:
I Pineville Municipal Water Works for Syacmore Avenue, Rt. 97 West to end of system in Wyoming County, due to busted service line going to fire hydrant.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District for Orndoff Road.
I Danese Public Service District for its customers.
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Robins Roost Road between Ellison Ridge Road and South Ridge Lane, Family Lane, Reed Drive and Anderson Lane in Jumping Branch.