The boil water order has been lifted by Town of Oceana for its customers.
Boil water notice
- The Register-Herald
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William Claggett Price Jr., 73, of Scarbro, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He is survived by three children William Price III and Marybeth Price of Elizabethton, TN and Linda Price of London England; one brother Lewis Price of Scarbro. Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Junior Connell Moss, 92, of Oak Hill, died peacefully on Friday, February 5th, at Oak Hill Place, of complications resulting from the corona virus, even though he had recovered from the initial infection. We wish to thank the staff for their care and concern over the three years he was a res…
Vera Boggs, age 87 of Daniels. WV passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.