The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Grandview Road beginning at 1402 Grandview Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at 1781 Grandview Road, including all side streets off of this section of Grandview Road, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.