The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for about 54 customers on Anderson Street, Blackburn Street, White Street, a section of Gatewood Avenue from the Main Street intersection to Terry Avenue, East Martin Avenue, Betty Street and part of Patterson Avenue in Oak Hill, following a main repair.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.