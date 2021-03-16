Boil water advisory lifted - March 16, 2021 The Register-Herald Mar 16, 2021 1 hr ago The following boil water order has been lifted: l City of Gary Public Service District Gary #9. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Trending Video LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Ona M. O'Neal Jack Lambert Elaine Cawley Hurt Jerry Lee Lucas Sr. Reginald 'Reggie' Sizemore Monday Puzzles Monday crossword 052520 NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Senate Bill 334 will effectively end syringe exchange/harm reduction programs in all West Virginia counties. Is that a good idea? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald