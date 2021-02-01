A boil water advisory has been issued by Beckley Water Company for Ridge Park Drive in Beckley, including all side streets off Ridge Park Drive, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.