The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie Leivasy Public Service District from beginning of Ward Road to end of line at Brocks Bridge including all side roads, due to installation of pressure-reducing valves. Water will be on and off at times.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Rupert Water Department.