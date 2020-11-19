The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for about 55 customers on Roundhill Road, Sutton Place, N Woods Place, Hunter's Point, Fox Run and Quail Ridge in Oak Hill, after a main break caused by electrical contractors boring for a new power line on Roundhill Road.
l West Virginia American Water for about 40 customers on High Circle Drive, Pemberton Road, Saddleback Ridge Road, Yetta Lane, Thomas Street, Towne Hollow Road, and Preacher Brown Road in the Lochgelly area of Oak Hill, after a main break on Pemberton Road.
l Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District from the beginning of Ward Road in Nettie to the end of the line at Brooks Bridge, including all side roads.