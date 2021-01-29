The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Davy Municipal Water Works for the entire system due to a water line rupture and leak that is being repaired on Winding Road (Davy Hill).
l Lester Municipal Water on Old Bryson Road because a tank has lost half capacity and turned a pump off.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.