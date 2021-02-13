The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for all of Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Sweeneysburg Road including all side streets. This includes Maple Fork Road and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Road up to and including Burn Bowyer Road and all side streets off of Burn Bowyer Road. This also includes Clear Fork Road and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at and including Tillus Lane. This notice is being issued due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water advisory has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Maple Valley Drive off of Maple Fork Road including all side streets off of Maple Valley Drive, due to a broken main line.