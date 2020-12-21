The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Junction Street in Beckley from the intersection of St. Francis Lane to the intersection of Cross Street. This advisory affects only this section of Junction Street. This notice is being issued due to maintenance work done to the system.
l Beckley Water Company for Whitestick Street in Mabscott from the intersection of Pine Street to the intersection of Old Mill Road, due to a broken main line. This includes Pine Street, Ward Street, Vision Street, North Hill Street, Loflin Street, Wiley Street, Fink Street and Green Hill Street.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.