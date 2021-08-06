The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l City of Mount Hope for the entire system in Madison due to a 2-inch line.
l West Virginia American Water for about 700 customers in Hinton on Madams Creek Road, Davis Road, Southside Drive, Scenic Lane, Sandstone Falls Road, Cross Street, Ivy Street, Union Street, Hill Street, Allegheny Way, Park Avenue between Cross Street and Union Street, Court Street between Cross Street and Union Street, Cherry Way between Cross Street and Union Street, Herman Street from Cross Street to Union Street, Temple Street/North W.Va. 20 and all side streets, and Summers Street and all side streets, following a main break.
l Rainelle Water Department #2 for Lilly Park because the West Virginia Division of Highways hit a 6-inch main.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company from 204 Timber Ridge Drive to the intersection of Woodcrest Drive and all side streets.
l Beckley Water Company for 178 Wilkes Road to Rural Acres Drive.
l Beckley Water Company for Cleveland School Road, Orchard Woods 1 and 2.