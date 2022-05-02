BODYWORKS is collaborating with New River Health on adding a location at the medical complex in Oak Hill this fall.
New River Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), has renovated the former Oak Hill Kmart into a comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health facility. The new BODYWORKS will offer on-site professional physical therapy services to help individuals recover from injury, illness, and disease.
BODYWORKS is merging with H2 Health, a physical therapy network that practices nationwide.
“Our merger with H2 Health has given us the resources and expertise to expand our model that have for the last 25 years has successfully integrated physical therapy with health and fitness,” said Mick Bates, BODYWORKS founder and physical therapist and regional director of operations for H2 Health.
“At New River Health we welcome BODYWORKS into our new Oak Hill location,” said CEO John Schultz. “Our expansion allows for the type of high-quality ancillary services which BODYWORDS provides.”