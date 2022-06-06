The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office is investigating a dead body that was found in the embankment of Howard’s Creek on Monday.
At approximately 11:43 a.m., Sgt. B.W. Mitchell and Cpl. Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a body being found at the creek along Camp Ann Bailey Road in the Caldwell area.
Upon arrival the officers requested the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office crime scene team to process the scene. The body was subsequently taken to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification and cause of death.
No identifying details, including approximate age and gender, were revealed in the press release issued Monday afternoon.
Members of the West Virginia State Police, the White Sulphur Springs Police Department and the Lewisburg Fire Department provided on-scene assistance.
Cpl. Brandon McCormick, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the lead investigator.