On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Braxton County 911 received a report of a body being found on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County, WV. Troopers responded to the scene and found a deceased male, who was not initially identified.
Initial investigation by troopers and the medical examiner’s office revealed that the male was Isaac Kevin James Canterbury, 18, from the St. Albans area.
The Sutton Detachment has developed persons of interest and are in the process of collecting and processing evidence left at the scene and other locations.
The investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Sutton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-765-2101.