American Electric Equipment, one of the most prolific construction and manufacturing companies across southern West Virginia, has opened a sprawling full-line authorized Bobcat dealership in Daniels.
The Beckley Raleigh County of Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a red-ribbon-cutting ceremony at the complex located at 1817 Ritter Drive on Thursday, March 23. Business partners Greg Dacal and Duane Blankenship started dealing Bobcat equipment out of a standalone trailer in mid-2022, and the new building offers increased visibility, an improved customer experience and even more opportunities for expansion and growth.
Bobcat of Beckley’s parent company, American Electric Equipment, was founded in 1985 by Dacal’s father, Woody Dacal.
“Somewhere around 1995, I started doing construction and trucking for some wonderful local people and about two years ago, Bobcat contacted me and asked me to become a dealer,” Dacal recalled.
It was because of the Dacals’ Ventrac dealership that he landed on the radar of Bobcat.
“Without my father’s foundation, I don’t think Bobcat would have let us have this. We had a proven track record and a business plan that was second-to-none,” Daca said.
“Last year, literally, this place was a pile of mulch,” Blankenship said.
“We didn’t know there would be an opportunity; that was up to Bobcat,” Dacal said. "We had no idea it would be as fast or more than we expected.”
The partners attribute their business growth to a number of factors such as the recognition of the Bobcat name and the lack of authorized Bobcat dealers in the region, though they credit their people-first approach as the primary factor.
“We enjoy what we are doing, we live for it and we are here to serve the community,” Blankenship said.
“Construction people are our people,” Dacal said.
The company’s growth may be just getting underway.
Bobcat of Beckley’s plans for expansion include a presence in the southern tri-state area of eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia.
“Our primary measure-county that we really have to focus on is Raleigh County, and it spreads out from there,” Blankenship said. “[Beckley of Bobcat] is the hub in a ‘hub and spoke’ system and no matter where we expand to, this will be the headquarters."
The upcoming ribbon cutting marks an important milestone in the journey of Bobcat of Beckley, which will be offering food, drinks, giveaways and a live-band performance featuring local musician Matt Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.